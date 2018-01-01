Police say 2 shot at Alabama hospital, gunman subdued

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a gunman opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue told news reporters that two victims were shot and wounded Wednesday night, and the shooter then shot himself. He said one victim was in critical condition with multiple wounds and was transported to the main UAB hospital.

He said authorities unsure of the shooter's relation to the victims and whether the victims worked at the hospital. He added that police "still have a lot to find out."

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

