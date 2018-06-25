Two people are arrested and are now facing attempted murder charges

Athens Police say they've arrested two people on attempted murder charges and have identified a third person they say is involved.

Scroll for more content...

The shooting happened on June 6th, 2018 at a home on Founder Circle in the Canebrake Subdivision in Athens. Police say the victim was living at his parents house waiting for it to be sold. According to officials, Samantha Davis, 24 of Athens asked Michael Putman and Stanley Birdsong, 33 of Elkton, TN to come down from Tennessee and go with her to the victims house to get drugs, along with 80 that they victim had allegedly taken from Davis. That's when police say the 34-year-old victim was shot with a gun. He was taken by med-flight to Huntsville Hospital where he has since been released.

The drugs in question were Methamphetamine, Suboxone and Xanax.

Investigators say Michael Putman is from Giles County, Tennessee and was arrested Friday, June 22nd near Veto, Tennessee. He waived extradition. He was brought back on an attempted murder charge and is in the Limestone County Jail.

Samantha Davis is already in the Limestone County Jail on unrelated charges. Officials say she was taken out Monday, June 25th and re-booked with the attempted murder charge.

Stanley Birdsong is in the Giles County Jail on unrelated charges. Investigators say when he's released they plan on bringing him to Limestone County on the attempted murder charge.