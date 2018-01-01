Clear
Two people arrested at Best Western in Decatur

Decatur Police Department

Preston Peeks, 49, and Melissa Smith, 25, were both charged with Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Use.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 3:41 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Two people are arrested after officers were dispatched to assist medical services concerning an unconscious person. 

According to Decatur Police when they arrived at the Best Western on 1305 Front Ave., Peeks and Smith were found with meth and drug paraphernalia. 

Peeks and Smith are being held in the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $1,300 each.

