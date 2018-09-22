Clear

Two people found dead in a mobile home on Triana Boulevard

Huntsville police are still searching for the person responsible for the double homicide.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 7:11 PM
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

The Huntsville Police confirmed that a man and woman were killed last night inside their home. There is still no word on the person responsible for this double homicide.


It happened at the Merrimac Manor mobile home park on Triana Boulevard. Huntsville police aren't able to release the names of the victimes at this time nor are they able to release how the victims died. Right now, friends and family want answers.


Zyrus Andrews, a friend of the male victim, had plans to see his friend today. But, that changed after he saw posts on Facebook.


"Rest in peace, rest in peace, rest in peace Tia" the posts said. "I just stopped at work. I just stopped."


Now, he wonders what if? "I could have prevented it", said Andrews. "Or I could have gone with him."


Andrews has known the male victim since middle school and he met the femal victim just recently. He stopped by the victims home, but after seeing the bullet holes on the glass, it hit him that his friend is forever gone.


Investigators tell WAAY 31 there were children inside the house during the shooting. They are staying with another relative.

