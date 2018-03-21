Two more tornado tracks found, bringing TN Valley total to 8

National Weather Service survey teams found two more tornado tracks Wednesday, bringing the total of confirmed twisters that touched down Monday evening to eight.

Scroll for more content...

A tornado track was found in northwest Jackson County, along Highway 65 in the Francisco community, according to the weather service. That tornado was a weak EF-1 with 86 mph winds, they said. The other tornado track was rated EF-0 with 75 mph winds east of Decherd in Franklin County, Tenn.

Two EF-1 strength tornadoes touched down Monday in Franklin County, Ala. There were also EF-1 tornadoes in southern Morgan County and in Hazel Green in Madison County.

Tornadoes that hit in the Horton area of Marshall County and in the Elkmont-Ardmore area of Limestone County were measured as EF-2 tornadoes, according to the weather service.