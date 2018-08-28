Police charged two minors with arson in connection to a house fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire occured on Alpine Street, and a joint investigation by Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Police found it was incendiary.
The fire caused major damage on the home and displaced five people.
Related Content
- House fire investigation leads to 2 arrest
- Huntsville firefighters investigating overnight house fire
- Officials investigating early morning house fire
- Overnight fire under investigation
- Investigators: Roy Moore accuser's house fire not politically motivated
- Colbert County house fire being investigated due to suspicious activity
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Huntsville car fire under investigation
- LGBTQ group shutdown leads to investigation, political showdown
- Fort Payne woman arrested after drug investigation
Scroll for more content...