House fire investigation leads to 2 arrest

Police arrest 2 minors in connection to a house fire.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 1:56 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Police charged two minors with arson in connection to a house fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire occured on Alpine Street, and a joint investigation by Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Police found it was incendiary.

The fire caused major damage on the home and displaced five people.

