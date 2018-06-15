Two men jailed in meth trafficking investigation

Two men are facing charges after Morgan County authorities said they found meth and weapons in their Falkville home.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said drug task force agents searched the home of Danny Dumont Williams and Christopher Dean Morris on Amaryllis Private Drive June 7. The search came after a months-long meth trafficking investigation.

Meth, Adderall capsules, drug paraphernalia and several weapons were found in the home, authorities said.

Both men were charged with drug and drug paraphernalia possession. Authorities also charged Morris with being a person forbidden to possess a pistol.

They were jailed pending bond revocation hearings, and the sheriff's office said they expect to file more charges and make more arrests in the investigation.