Two men arrested on counterfeiting charges in Decatur

Two men are in jail in Morgan County for using counterfeit money at area businesses, Decatur police said Friday.

Both men were caught with fake $100 bills that they tried to spend, police said

One of the men, Kiara Kwamanie Watkins, 28, received two new charges from Decatur police after they determined he used counterfeit cash at two Wally World convenience stores on March 11, as well as one at an auto parts store in Decatur.

At the time Decatur police charged him, Watkins was already in jail for passing a counterfeit $100 bill at an O'Reilly Auto Parts in Hartselle.

According to an arrest warrant, Hartselle police arrested Watkins after he tried passing the fake bill at the auto parts store March 22. Police said they found several counterfeit bills in his vehicle, as well as receipts from other auto parts stores were $100 bills were used in the purchases.

Hartselle police said they determined Watkins used counterfeit money at four auto parts stores, but only one was in the city of Hartselle's jurisdiction.

Watkins is still in the Morgan County Jail without bond.

In the other counterfeit case, Pelma Durhon Jarmon, 49, was arrested Thursday near the Taco Bell on Beltline Road after police said he tried to use a $100 bill at the restaurant.

Jarmon was charged with one count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. He's being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond due to a parole violation.

Police said they do not believe the two cases are related.