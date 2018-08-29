Two men arrested in Morgan County drug bust

Deputies in Morgan County arrested two men on drug charges following a drug bust behind a gas station on Tuesday morning. Deputies found the men inside a car behind a Chevron near Highway 36 and I-65. The two men inside were traveling from New York to Ozark, Alabama. A search of their vehicle turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office also reported $12,000 cash which is believed to be the profits from illegal drug sales.

Lee Dewert is now charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is set at $1,800.

Theodore Hartman is charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine & Suboxone as well as Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond is $3,600.