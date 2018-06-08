Two men arrested for sexually abusing minors

Two men were arrested in separate cases for sexually abusing minors in the Shoals.

Jesse Dempsy was picked up by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Lauderdale County detention center on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse. And Juan Fuentes is charged with rape, sexual assault, and sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

Investigators tell WAAY 31 Dempsy was a family friend of his teenage victim and the abuse started in 2018.

The victim actually recorded Dempsy speaking to her in an inappropriate way then told a school counselor and school resource officer what he was allegedly doiong to her. That's when investigators got involved. Right now, Dempsy is being held on a &75,000 bond.

As for the other suspect - Investigors told WAAY 31 Juan Fuentes is accused of abusing two victims, even drugging them during some of the attacks.

Fuentes as an acquaintance of his victims and has allegedly been abusing them since 2010 according to officials.

Investigators said the victims would wake up to Fuentes touching them while they were sleeping. Another family member told deputies Fuentes put things in his vicims' milk at night.

One of the victims even told investigators she would wake up during some of the abuse and Fuentes would tell her she was just having a nightmare.

The youngest victim in the Fuentes case told a school counselor about what Fuentes was doing to her. That's when investigators got involved and the other victim came forward. He is being held at the detention center on a &125,000 bond.