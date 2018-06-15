Two men arrested for capital murder in death of 13-year-old girl

The Madison County Sheriff's office arrested two men for capital murder in connection to the death of 13-year-old Mariah Lopez.
26-year-old Yoni Aguilar and 34-year-old Israel Gonzalez Palomino are both in the Madison County Jail without bond.
According to jail records, Aguilar and Palomino are charged with the murder of someone 14 years of age or younger.
It's unclear what their connection is to the investigation right now.
Madison County authorities said a body found in a woodline on Lemley Drive in the Owen's Crossroads area last week. Forensic experts were able to identify the body as Lopez.
Now, authorities are still searching for her grandmother.
Lopez's grandmother, 49-year-old Oralia Mendoza, is now reported as missing and police believe she may be in danger.
Lopez attended school at Challenger Middle School in Huntsville.
Additional information on the arrests is expected to be announced later.
