Two injured in house fire in Huntsville

Multiple units from Huntsville Fire and Rescue put out the fire. Two adults and two children are now looking for another place to live.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 8:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: Dan Shaffer

Huntsville - Four people, including two children, escaped a house fire in Huntsville Friday evening. Fire screws responded to the call around 6:30 pm at a house at 2125 Davidson Street, not far from Lee High School.

Smoke and flames were visible coming from a window on the home's north side when firefighters arrived. It took them a half hour to put out the flames. Two people were taken to the hospital with what WAAY 31 is told were very minor injuries, possibly smoke inhalation.

Investigators said the fire likely started in a bedroom, but at this point a cause has not been determined. The house was deemed unlivable because of the damage. The Red Cross is assisting the people who lived there with finding temporary housing.

