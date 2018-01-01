Two indicted by grand jury for deadly Marshall County dog attack

Marshall County deputies arrested two people Friday morning on manslaughter and assault charges for a deadly dog attack in November.

Doyle Simpson Patterson Jr., 47, and Amanda Dawn Albright, 40, both of Guntersville, were arrested after a grand jury indicted them on charges of manslaughter and second-degree assault.

The dog attack in November 2017 killed Doyle Patterson's sister, Tracey Patterson Cornelius, 46, and left another woman seriously injured. Family members said Cornelius ran out of her home to help the other woman after four dogs attacked her. The dogs also attacked and killed Cornelius's dog.

The four dogs involved in the attacks were put down.

Patterson and Albright were both released from the Marshall County Jail after posting bonds of $20,000 each.

There's no word on when their next court date will be.