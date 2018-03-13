Clear
Police: Man dies after shooting himself at Sonic on Sparkman

According to Huntsville Police the shooting happened right before 8:00 p.m. at the Sonic on Sparkman Dr.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 9:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2018 8:53 AM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell, Will Robinson-Smith

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent an 11-year-old to the hospital. 

Investigators believe the shooting was self-inflicted.

The shooting happened at the Sonic Drive-in on Sparkman Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Monday night. 

At the time, both the man and the child were transported to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries. The man was taken in critical condition and the child had minor injuries, according to Huntsville Police.

Police said the man appeared to have shot himself while in the car with his wife and child. The 11-year-old may have been injured from a bullet fragment.

The man was reported dead Tuesday morning by investigators.

It's unknown if the child is still being treated at Huntsville Hospital.

