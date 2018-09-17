The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is remaining tight-lipped on details about the body found in Jackson County over the weekend. The body was found buried in the Woodville area near County Line 86. This morning, Sheriff Chuck Phillips, held a news conference to discuss the details
Sheriff Phillips said his office was notified of a possible homicide last weekend by another law enforcement agency. Upon investigation, search warrants were obtained to search two camping trailers and a mobile home in the Woodville area -- those search warrants then led to the discovery of the body late Friday night.
"We feel sure that it is a person that has been missing or reported missing out of Huntsville," said Sheriff Phillips.
Phillips said they are still waiting on a positive ID of the body. Meanwhile, they do have two suspects in custody on unrelated charges but they won't be releasing any more information until charges have been filed in this case. Phillips told us they do believe they know the motive and are confident this is a homicide. Charges are expected to be filed against the suspects sometime this week.
Related Content
- Two in custody after body found in Jackson County
- Body found in woods in Jackson County
- Meth, moonshine found in Jackson County home
- Man's body found in Lawrence County, Tenn.
- Body found in north Huntsville
- Bodies found in northwest Huntsville
- Jackson Co. student in custody over social media threat
- Body found on Jeff Road identified
- Authorities investigate after body found on roadside
- Body found near East Lawrence school