Two in custody after body found in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is remaining tight-lipped on details about the body found in Jackson County over the weekend. The body was found buried in the Woodville area near County Line 86. This morning, Sheriff Chuck Phillips, held a news conference to discuss the details

Sheriff Phillips said his office was notified of a possible homicide last weekend by another law enforcement agency. Upon investigation, search warrants were obtained to search two camping trailers and a mobile home in the Woodville area -- those search warrants then led to the discovery of the body late Friday night.

"We feel sure that it is a person that has been missing or reported missing out of Huntsville," said Sheriff Phillips.

Phillips said they are still waiting on a positive ID of the body. Meanwhile, they do have two suspects in custody on unrelated charges but they won't be releasing any more information until charges have been filed in this case. Phillips told us they do believe they know the motive and are confident this is a homicide. Charges are expected to be filed against the suspects sometime this week.