Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two in custody after body found in Jackson County

Two suspects are in custody on unrelated charges.

Two suspects are in custody on unrelated charges.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is remaining tight-lipped on details about the body found in Jackson County over the weekend. The body was found buried in the Woodville area near County Line 86. This morning, Sheriff Chuck Phillips, held a news conference to discuss the details 

Sheriff Phillips said his office was notified of a possible homicide last weekend by another law enforcement agency. Upon investigation, search warrants were obtained to search two camping trailers and a mobile home in the Woodville area -- those search warrants then led to the discovery of the body late Friday night.

"We feel sure that it is a person that has been missing or reported missing out of Huntsville," said Sheriff Phillips.

Phillips said they are still waiting on a positive ID of the body. Meanwhile, they do have two suspects in custody on unrelated charges but they won't be releasing any more information until charges have been filed in this case. Phillips told us they do believe they know the motive and are confident this is a homicide. Charges are expected to be filed against the suspects sometime this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events