Two in custody after Marshall County police chase

Two people are in the hospital and facing charges after leading multiple police agencies on a chase from Guntersville to Arab Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

The chase happened late Tuesday morning when Guntersville police spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen in Houston County, Ga., and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Guntersville police, Arab police and Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies chased the vehicle into Arab, where the vehicle collided with a truck at Main Street and Guntersville Road.

Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the driver threatened to shoot himself and got out of the vehicle with a gun, but he eventually surrendered to officers.

Both the driver and passenger ate methamphetamine while in the car, and the driver also ate some heroin, Peterson said. They were taken to a hospital.

Both people in the vehicle and a third person are suspects in several burglaries in Georgia, according to Peterson.