Two hurt in morning wreck at north Huntsville intersection

Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after a wreck that caused traffic problems on Winchester Road.

Scroll for more content...

The two-car wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Winchester Road and Meridian Street.

Emergency crews had to cut one of the drivers out of a vehicle.

The wreck knocked out power to the intersection. Huntsville police were directing traffic at the intersection until Huntsville Utilities could restore power.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.