wx_icon Huntsville 57°

wx_icon Florence 58°

wx_icon Fayetteville 55°

wx_icon Decatur 56°

wx_icon Scottsboro 55°

Clear

Two hurt in morning wreck at north Huntsville intersection

Police were directing traffic at the intersection while the scene was cleaned up.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 7:15 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2018 7:15 AM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after a wreck that caused traffic problems on Winchester Road.

Scroll for more content...

The two-car wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Winchester Road and Meridian Street.

Emergency crews had to cut one of the drivers out of a vehicle.

The wreck knocked out power to the intersection. Huntsville police were directing traffic at the intersection until Huntsville Utilities could restore power.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events