Two people found dead in Huntsville

Huntsville - Huntsville police are investigating after the bodies of two people were discovered in a mobile home.

First responders were called to the home around nine o'clock Friday night. Police on the scene could not give WAAY 31 any information about who the people are or how they died.

Crime Scene Investigators were collecting evidence at the mobile home which is located in the Merrimac Manor mobile home park at 4509 Triana Blvd in Huntsville.

WAAY 31 will be following this story and updating with new information as it is released.