Two dead in apparent Morgan County murder-suicide

Morgan County authorities said it appears a Somerville man shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself Monday morning.

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, around 9:30am this morning, 54-year-old Deborah Cox was found dead at her home in the 4300 block of Highway 36 in Somerville in Morgan County.

Authorities said Jerry Cox called his son this morning, but when he arrived at the home, both were shotl

Chunn said the husband, 61-year-old Jerry Cox was flown to Huntsville Hospital but later died.

Chunn said the Morgan County Sheriff's Office is still investigating but they believe Jerry Cox shot Deborah Cox, and then shot himself.

Deborah Cox was a retired peramedic in the Hartselle and Decatur area, Chunn said. He also said she drove a school bus for Brewer High School. Morgan County school Superintendent Bill Hopkins said Deborah Cox drove the bus as normal this morning.

Investigators said is doesn't appear that the couple was fighting leading up to the death. There are no signs of struggle or domestic dispute.

Deputies say they are still investigating and to determine exactly who was shot first.