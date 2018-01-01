Two dead in Geraldine house fire

Authorities are working to determine the cause of an early-morning fire that killed two people in Geraldine.

The fire was called in after 4 a.m. at a house on Government Circle, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson said. Crews arrived and found the house engulfed in flames, he said.

The names of the people killed in the fire have not been released.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office investigators and the state fire marshal's office are investigating to determine a cause of the fire.