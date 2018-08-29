Two construction workers killed in scaffolding collapse

Clear
The collapse happened early Wednesday morning as the workers began to pour concrete at a hotel currently under construction.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 8:44 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Two construction workers died in the collapse of scaffolding at a hotel under construction outside Orlando, Florida, WFTV reported. The collapse happened Wednesday shortly after 4:15 AM Eastern time. Authorities said four workers were on the scaffolding when it suddenly left go sending two workers to the ground six stories below. A third was pulled to safety by the fourth workers - neither were hurt.

This happened as the workers were ready to pour concrete at the project. OSHA, the Occupational Safety Hazard Administration, will step in to investigate the incident. The names of the two workers killed in the collapse were not released.

