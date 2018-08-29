Two construction workers died in the collapse of scaffolding at a hotel under construction outside Orlando, Florida, WFTV reported. The collapse happened Wednesday shortly after 4:15 AM Eastern time. Authorities said four workers were on the scaffolding when it suddenly left go sending two workers to the ground six stories below. A third was pulled to safety by the fourth workers - neither were hurt.
This happened as the workers were ready to pour concrete at the project. OSHA, the Occupational Safety Hazard Administration, will step in to investigate the incident. The names of the two workers killed in the collapse were not released.
Related Content
- Two construction workers killed in scaffolding collapse
- Construction worker overcome with carbon dioxide, collapses in Florence tunnel
- Construction worker identified after deadly incident in Florence
- Construction worker injured at South Memorial Parkway work site
- Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
- Rescue shifts to recovery in Florida bridge collapse that killed 6
- Mississippi utility worker killed while repairing storm damage
- ULA workers end strike
- Alabama DB Kyriq McDonald collapses on sideline during championship game
- Iran vows to restart nuclear program if deal collapses