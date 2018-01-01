Person of interest in custody after two people shot dead

Decatur Police Department told WAAY 31, one person of interest is in custody after two people are dead after a shooting.

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn said, the two victims were a black female, 27, and a black male, 31. Chunn said, he can not release the names of the victims or cause of death at this time.

The assailant is believed to be a potential acquaintance, authorities said.

Police told WAAY 31, that this was not a random act.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at 915 Clearview St. SW.

Police were dispatched around 2:00 p.m.

There is no more information at this time.