Person of interest in custody after two people shot dead

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at 915 Clearview St. SW.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2018 6:25 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Decatur Police Department told WAAY 31, one person of interest is in custody after two people are dead after a shooting. 

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn said, the two victims were a black female, 27, and a black male, 31. Chunn said, he can not release the names of the victims or cause of death at this time. 

The assailant is believed to be a potential acquaintance, authorities said.

Police told WAAY 31, that this was not a random act. 

Police were dispatched around 2:00 p.m. 

There is no more information at this time.

