Two complaints filed against Huntsville City Schools contractor

Employees say PESG has not paid them for their work.

PESG, a company contracted by Huntsville City Schools, is accused of not fully compensating its employees.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Two complaints have been filed against PESG of Alabama, LLC and one complaint against PESG Holding Company, LLC. The complaints allege that PESG did not provide full compensation to its employees.

One employee states that he was not paid for a mandatory 16-hour training class.

