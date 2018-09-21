Two complaints filed against Huntsville City Schools contractor

Two complaints have been filed against PESG of Alabama, LLC and one complaint against PESG Holding Company, LLC. The complaints allege that PESG did not provide full compensation to its employees.
One employee states that he was not paid for a mandatory 16-hour training class.
