Two people are facing charges that they stole from storage units in Athens.
Brandon Wayne Cole, 35, and Lauren Ashley Moore Tapscott, 33, both of Decatur, are each charged with six counts of third-degree burglary.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the two are accused of breaking into storage units at Westside Mini Storage on Kinds Drive and M&M Mini Storage on Lucasferry Road.
Johnson said there have been several burglaries at storage units since May. Fishing equipment, tools, vacuums, dishes, a laptop computer and appliances were among the items stolen, he said.
Cole's and Tapscott's bonds were set at $15,000 each. Jail records indicated they were both still in the Limestone County Jail Friday afternoon.
Related Content
- Two charged with stealing from Athens storage units
- Series of burglaries at Limestone county's storage unit
- Athens woman accused of stealing $130K from Strain & Sons Nursery
- Athens man charged with stealing car while it was warming up
- Athens woman charged with lying about robbery
- Athens woman facing drug trafficking charges
- Athens man charged with drug trafficking
- Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting
- Athens man charged with sexually abusing child
- Athens police investigating shooting