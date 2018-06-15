Clear

Two charged with stealing from Athens storage units

The burglaries have been happening since early May, police said.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 12:52 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Two people are facing charges that they stole from storage units in Athens.

Brandon Wayne Cole, 35, and Lauren Ashley Moore Tapscott, 33, both of Decatur, are each charged with six counts of third-degree burglary.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the two are accused of breaking into storage units at Westside Mini Storage on Kinds Drive and M&M Mini Storage on Lucasferry Road.

Johnson said there have been several burglaries at storage units since May. Fishing equipment, tools, vacuums, dishes, a laptop computer and appliances were among the items stolen, he said.

Cole's and Tapscott's bonds were set at $15,000 each. Jail records indicated they were both still in the Limestone County Jail Friday afternoon.

