Two charged with murder of Toney teenager

Two men, ages 56 and 19, are charged with killing Rose Ellen Jones in August.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 12:06 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 12:06 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Two people have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old girl whose body was found in the Tennessee River in August.

Eugene Defrederick Collyear, 56, and Chandler Demetrius Herring, 19, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Both men are being held on $100,000 bonds in the Madison County Jail.

Collyear and Herring are accused of killing Rose Ellen Jones of Toney. Jones was last heard from when she texted her mother Aug. 6 and told her she was on her way home from a store. Her body was found in the river near Ditto Landing on Aug. 16.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office did not give any other details on the case.

