Two charged with murder in abandoned Huntsville apartment

Two men are in jail facing murder charges for the killing of a man at an abandoned Huntsville apartment building.

James Michael Romans, 24, and Michael Christian Stoltzfus, 30, were arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder.

Huntsville police said the victim was found in an empty apartment building on Boxwood Court Wednesday morning.

The victim's name has not been released. Police have not given a possible reason for the murder.

Both Romans and Stoltzfus are being held in the Madison County Jail. Bond has not been set for either man, according to jail records.