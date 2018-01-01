Burglary suspects lead police on chase

Two people are facing charges after Scottsboro police said they broke into a local business and led police on a chase into Guntersville Tuesday.

Billy Kyle Martin, 24, of Montevallo, and Patricia Gail Smith, 29, of Jemison, were arrested Tuesday and face several charges.

The two are charged with breaking out the door of a business in the 18000 block of Highway 35 Tuesday.

According to police, officers were heading to a second burglary call on Highway 72 in Woodville when they passed a vehicle heading from that direction. Officers turned around and the vehicle sped away, starting the chase, police said.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies and Guntersville police joined the pursuit when the suspects began heading south on Highway 431 into Guntersville, where they were stopped and arrested, police said.

Martin was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment. Smith was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Martin and Smith's bonds had not been set Wednesday morning. Police said they will face additional charges.