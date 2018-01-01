Two charged with back-to-back robberies

Two men are facing charges for two armed robberies that occurred Saturday night in Florence.

Police arrested Daryl C. Reeves, 34, and Bradley D. Carter, 28, both of Florence, shortly after the crimes occurred Saturday.

Officers responded to the first robbery around 10:30 p.m. at the Circle K at County Road 47 and Cox Creek Parkway. Police said witnesses told them a man ran into the store from a black truck parked behind the building, then ran back to the truck a short time later.

While police were there, a second armed robbery occurred at the Shell at the intersection of Cloverdale and Rasch roads. Florence police responded and took one person into custody, then found a truck matching the description of the one from the first robbery going south on Cloverdale Road. Police pulled that truck over and took the other suspect into custody.

Reeves was charged with first-degree robbery and drug possession. His bond was set at $51,500.

Carter was charged with first-degree robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.