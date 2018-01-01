Two arrested on drug charges

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said, a possible identity theft and forgery investigation in the Moulton area, has resulted in two being arrested.

Whitney Bradford, 43, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Escape in the third degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Kaleb Bradford, 28, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sheriff Mitchell said, the arrests were the result of an investigation being conducted by agents involving Whitney's parents possibly being victims of identity theft and forgery.

During the course of the investigation agents received evidence that indicated that Whitney may have used her parent's credit cards, authorities said. Evidence was also found that Whitney possibly furnished credit card information to other individuals.

Sheriff Mitchell said, they made contact with Whitney at her parents house where they observed a meth pipe protruding from a back pack.

Agents learned that Whitney was on community corrections for a prior felony conviction. Sheriff Mitchell said, agents received permission to conduct a fourth amendment search of Whitney and her residence.

During the search agents located Kaleb Bradford hiding between a wall and the bed, authorities said. They found Methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material and forged checks.

Authorities told WAAY 31, during the search Whitney attempted to destroy evidence.

Sheriff Mitchell said, while agents were escorting Whitney, she took off on foot into the residence but was captured.

Whitney and Kaleb are being held in the County Jail.

Whitney is being held without bond.

Kaleb was released on bond, but may be facing a probation revocation out of Morgan County court system.