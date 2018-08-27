Two arrested in Decatur after short pursuit

On Friday, August 24th, Decatur Police were responding to a call in the area of Spring Avenue Southwest and Sims Street Southwest.

After locating the suspect's vehicle, the police officer saw the vehicle following another vehicle too closely.

Decatur Police tried to stop the suspect's vehicle for the traffic violation but the vehicle did not pull over, which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the passengers of the vehicle destroyed physical evidence and threw multiple items out of the car window, according to Decatur Police.

The pursuit stopped in the 1200 block of Vestavia Drive. Police were able to arrest both the driver and passenger.

Police say the driver was identified as Joshua Hollis and the passenger Shannon Hill. Police say Hill was in possession of methamphetamine, or ICE.

Hill was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $1,300 bond.

The passenger, Hollis, was also in possession of methamphetamine, or ICE, prescription drugs without a prescription, an open container of liquor and drug paraphernalia.

Hollis was also charged with following too closely and attempting to elude a police officer.

Hollis was taken to the the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.