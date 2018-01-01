Clear
Two arrested for smoking marijuana around infant

The women had marijuana at a home with a 5-month-old child, Florence police said.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2018 2:03 PM

Two women are facing charges after Florence police said they were caught with marijuana around a small child.

Police were called to a home on Bluff Street Tuesday for a welfare check and said they smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle next to the house.

Officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana when Bonnie Moskwa, 46, opened the door. Ashley Grigsby, 28, and a 5-month-old child were also present, police said. Officers contacted the Department of Human Resources to deal with the child's welfare.

Moskwa and Grigsby were both charged with second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and exposing a child to narcotics. Grigsby also was charged with drug possession.

Moskwa's bond was set at $8,500. Grigsby's was set at $8,500.

