Two arrested for smoking marijuana around infant

Two women are facing charges after Florence police said they were caught with marijuana around a small child.

Police were called to a home on Bluff Street Tuesday for a welfare check and said they smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle next to the house.

Officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana when Bonnie Moskwa, 46, opened the door. Ashley Grigsby, 28, and a 5-month-old child were also present, police said. Officers contacted the Department of Human Resources to deal with the child's welfare.

Moskwa and Grigsby were both charged with second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and exposing a child to narcotics. Grigsby also was charged with drug possession.

Moskwa's bond was set at $8,500. Grigsby's was set at $8,500.