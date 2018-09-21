Two women arrested for armed robbery In Decatur supermarket parking lot

Decatur Police arrested two women they say robbed a man at knife point outside the El Madrerense Mexican Grocery Store on Austinville Road on Wednesday. Both 22-year-old Alana Tribble of South Haven, Mississippi, and 26-year-old Heather Wallace of Athens are charged with First Degree Robbery. Bond is set at $60,000 each.

According to the victim, the two women drove up next to him as he left the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded his money. The victim identified Wallace as the robber. A subsequent investigation by police lead to the arrest of Tribble as her alleged accomplice.