Two Guntersville men arrested for theft of property

Officials told WAAY 31, two men have been arrested in connection to theft of property.

"Kevin Michael Stoebling, 30, and Matthew Erik Berger, 26, of Guntersville, are each charged with one count of First Degree Theft of Property, a felony" investigator Shane Hartley said.

Investigators told WAAY 31, the men stole a four-wheeler from a residence on Egypt Road, in the Rockledge Community.

The four-wheeler was recovered in Dekalb County and returned to the owner.

Stoebling and Berger are being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $5,000 bond each. Stoebling also faces warrants in Marshall and Jackson Counties.