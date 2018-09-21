Clear
Two Athens brothers arrested on drug-related charges

Ryan Malone and Dequan Malone are in the Limestone County Jail after investigators found drugs, paraphernalia, cash and several weapons at the their residence.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 4:44 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Investigators obtained a warrant to search the residence of 27-year old Ryan Malone and 26-year-old Dequan Malone where they found drugs, paraphernalia, cash and several weapons.

The two brothers are now in the Limestone County Jail on charges of Drug Trafficking, Illegal Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The bond is set at $8,500 each.

During the search, investigators seized over 2 ounces of cocaine, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5 grams of marijuana and 7 hydrocodone pills, along with a rifle, two handguns, 3 vehicles and over $6,800 in cash.

