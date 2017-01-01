Two Arrested in Conspiracy For Human Trafficking

Two people are under arrest in Dekalb County, accused of conspiracy for human trafficking and growing marijuana.

Sheriff’s Deputies say on December 27th they received a tip about a human trafficking case involving a minor. A day later, deputies served a search warrant for Rex Tidmore, 59 of Geraldine. Inside the house located on County Road 333, deputies found two indoor marijuana grows of 120 plants, and 50 pounds of lose marijuana.

That investigation led Sheriff’s deputies to serve a second search warrant at a home on 3100 block of Highway 75 in Fyffe. Inside officials found a 3rd marijuana grow with 40 indoor plants. $45,000 worth of cash was also found inside the home.

Sheriff’s deputies say during the initial investigation, a second investigation was opened and Lea Hearn, 31 or Geraldine was arrested.

Tidmore is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit human trafficking, trafficking in an illegal drug, manufacturing of controlled substance in the 1st degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hearn is charged with abuse of child torture.

Tidmore and Hearn are in the Dekalb County Detention Center.