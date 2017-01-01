Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh campaign responds after illegally placed signs surface

The Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh campaign has responded hours after WAAY 31 discovered illegally-placed signs in Madison and Huntsville.

Alabama Code 23-1-6 says advertising on state rights-of-way are prohibited except official signs and markers placed by the Alabama Department of Transportation or under its authority. Cavanaugh campaign signs were found in a median and on a utility pole Wednesday.

The current Public Service Commission President is seeking the position which is currently vacant after former Lieutenant Governor Kay Ivey became governor following Robert Bentley's resignation.

The campaign is encouraging supporters to keep Alabama law in mind when supporting its candidate.

"We are working hard to earn the vote of all Alabamians and urge our volunteers to follow the laws of each community and share our positive vision," said the campaign in a statement.

Cavanaugh has multiple Republican challengers, including Rep. Will Ainsworth of Marshall County and Sen. Rusty Glover of Mobile County. Lauderdale County Democratic Party executive committee chairman Will Boyd has announced he will seek his party's nomination.