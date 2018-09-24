Claude Berry, 80, was killed this morning in a collision with a commercial vehicle. His vehicle crossed in front of the other vehicle, which struck the drivers' side. Berry was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Related Content
- Tuscumbia man killed in two vehicle crash
- Tuscumbia man killed in motorcycle crash
- Tuscumbia man killed in Muscle Shoals wreck
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured
- Video shows moments after Tuscumbia bus crash
- Tuscaloosa man dies in motorcycle crash in Tuscumbia
- Fifth man charged in 2016 Tuscumbia murder
- Tuscumbia man charged with sodomizing child
- Bales of marijuana found in Tuscumbia warehouse
- String of Car Burglaries in Tuscumbia
Scroll for more content...