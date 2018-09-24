Clear
Tuscumbia man killed in two vehicle crash

The crash occurred at 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of Gargis Lane and Alabama 20.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 11:27 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Claude Berry, 80, was killed this morning in a collision with a commercial vehicle. His vehicle crossed in front of the other vehicle, which struck the drivers' side. Berry was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

