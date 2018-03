A Tuscumbia man is in jail after being indicted for sodomy and sexual abuse in Lauderdale County.

Verde Clay Beede, 37, was arrested Friday evening and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center for first-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse.

Florence police said the victim is a juvenile and currently lives out of state.

Beede's bond was set at $75,000.