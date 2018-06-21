Tuscumbia hires retail firm to recruit more businesses

The city of Tuscumbia does not have any big economic retailers planning to relocate to the city for now, but the city hopes a new partnership with a Birmingham business will change that.

Tuscumbia mayor, Kerry Underwood, said they have signed a three year contract for $40,000 a year with a company named Retail Strategies.

"Retail Strategies already has relationships with not only developers, but with developers of particular properties. They also have relationships with all those retailers and restaurants and box top type of stores," said Underwood.

Underwood said Highway 72 has great potential to bring in new businesses, but so does the downtown area with space already available.

"We'd love to have more restaurants and an entertaining nightlife here and on the highway, we're looking for more of the big-box retail stores to come into play. We feel like we can be the town with two different personalities," said Underwood.

Tuscumbia resident Elle Lawler said she would like to see more restaurants come to Tuscumbia.

"Opening up a lot more restaurants would bring a lot more people to town. I think that's the biggest thing we're lacking in Tuscumbia. We do have some great restaurants, but I think we need to add to that," said Lawler.

Underwood said right now Retail Strategies is collecting data on demographics for the city, but soon they will put boots on the ground and start to market the city and properties to different businesses.

Underwood also said they can end their contract with the company at any time if plans do not work out, but they are confident they will.