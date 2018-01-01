Tuscaloosa man charged with killing daughter

Tuscaloosa authorities have charged a man with capital murder in the death of his 20-month-old daughter.

Samuel Darrell Cabbil was arrested Monday, according to Tuscaloosa County jail records.

Cabbil's daughter, Kandice Cabbil, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center Sunday night after she was reportedly found unresponsive by her father, Birmingham ABC affiliate WBMA reported.

Homicide investigators said Cabbil admitted being responsible for his daughter's death.

He was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a traffic charge Monday afternoon, while investigators said they waited to get the capital murder warrant signed.