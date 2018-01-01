A report from AL.com's Matt Zenith will have Alabama fans breathing a sigh of relief.

According to Zenith, the injury to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's hand is merely a sprain and the freshman should be able to return to practice in at least a limited capacity at some point soon.

Zenith's source tells him the sophomore quarterback injured his hand on the team's first day of spring practice after his hand came down on an offensive lineman's helmet while following through on a pass.

“I talked to some people over there,” ESPN’s Chris Low told The RoundTable on WJOX-FM on Wednesday morning regarding the status of Tua's injury. “I know there was some concern on the swelling, but the latest information that I have is that he is going to be out for part of the spring, but they do expect him to be back before the spring is over. So we’ll see how that goes.

“He’s getting it checked out [Wednesday], and sometimes that can be a fluid situation. But I don’t think it’s one of those situations where he’s going to miss — again it could change — but that latest information I have is that he won’t miss the entire spring.”

Regardless of when the QB returns to practice, Nick Saban made it clear following Tuesday's practice that Tagovailoa and last year's starter Jalen Hurts are in a battle for the starting nod.

"We're giving both guys an opportunity to see how they compete and how they do," Saban said. "We don't have any decisions, aren't speculating on any decisions. Just going to be fair and honest on how we give each player a chance to compete."