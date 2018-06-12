Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump slams Robert De Niro as 'a very Low IQ individual'

President Donald Trump is slamming actor Robert De Niro as "a very Low IQ individual."

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 6:53 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is slamming actor Robert De Niro as "a very Low IQ individual."

Scroll for more content...

At Sunday night's Tony Awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump. On Monday, the actor apologized to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president."

Trump is responding on Twitter as he returns from his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Trump says De Niro, who won an Academy Award for his performance in 1980's "Raging Bull," ''has received to (sic) many shots to the head by real boxers in movies."

Trump says he believes De Niro "may be 'punch-drunk,'" adding, "Wake up Punchy!"

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/12/2018 5:21:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events