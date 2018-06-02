Trump says June 12 summit with Kim back on

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Trump says after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea's Kim Yong Chol that he'd be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

Trump says his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it "went very well."

Trump says his June 12 meeting will be "a beginning."

He says, "The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore."

__

2:40 p.m.

A top North Korean official has departed the White House after meeting with President Donald Trump amid negotiations over a high-stakes summit.

Kim Yong Chol spent more than an hour in the Oval Office where he was spotted shaking hands with the president. He was expected to deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, to Trump.

After the meeting, Trump and Kim Yong Chol posed for photos on the White House lawn.

Kim is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton.

__

1:14 p.m.

An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years.

Kim Yong Chol was greeted Friday by White House chief of staff John Kelly, who brought him inside the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

Kim is expected to president a letter from Kim Jong Un, the North Korean dictator, to Trump.

The letter comes as the two countries work to revive a Trump-Kim summit on June 12 in Singapore.

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton.

__

12:28 a.m.

A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington Friday to hand a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump. That from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He reported "good progress" is being made in talks between the two sides to revive an on-again, off-again nuclear summit. Pompeo spoke to reporters at a news conference in New York after meeting Thursday with former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol.

He would not say that the summit is a definite go for Singapore on June 12, and could not say if that decision would be made after Trump reads Kim Jong Un's letter.

