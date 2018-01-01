Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M in US illegally

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on plans to change the immigration system (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump is proposing to provide a path to citizenship for 1.8 million younger immigrants living in the U.S. illegally. The plan is likely to get a mixed reaction on Capitol Hill.

Senior White House officials are offering a preview of Trump's immigration framework, casting it as a compromise that could pass the Senate.

Trump's plan would dramatically scale back family-based migration, limiting it to spouses and underage children, and eliminate the visa lottery program.

It would also include $25 billion for a border wall - and unspecified billions more for additional immigration enforcement measures.

The officials are speaking on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before its release.

1:50 p.m.

Democrats say they are heartened by President Donald Trump's support for an immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

But Republicans are being more cautious.

Moderate West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he's "very encouraged" by Trump's surprising words.

Among Republicans, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said he supports the citizenship pathway Trump described.

Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota called Trump's words "positive" and said Trump's description "gives us a better sense" of his views but added, "We have a long way to go yet."

