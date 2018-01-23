wx_icon Huntsville 49°

Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8

He says Democrats learned that shutting down the government won't work.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 9:08 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 9:08 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says "nobody knows" whether Republicans and Democrats can reach an immigration deal by a new Feb. 8 deadline.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Nobody knows for sure that the Republicans & Democrats will be able to reach a deal on DACA by February 8, but everyone will be trying....with a big additional focus put on Military Strength and Border Security. The Dems have just learned that a Shutdown is not the answer!"

Insistence by Senate Democrats on protections for young immigrants living in the country illegally led to a shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's pledge to take up immigration proposals cleared the way for a temporary spending bill funding the government through Feb. 8.

