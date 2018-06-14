HONOLULU (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved federal disaster aid for residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged because of the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Gov. David Ige says Trump approved the request for individual assistance on Thursday.
Ige says qualifying residents may receive help from the federal government for issues such as shelter, unemployment, trauma and legal matters.
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed since May 3, when Kilauea erupted and opened fissures that oozed lava across a mostly rural section of the Big Island.
Hawaii's congressional delegation urged Trump to act quickly on Ige's request.
They note the eruption includes fountains of lava shooting several hundred feet high, ash and toxic gases in the air and lava covering roads, electricity lines and neighborhoods.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
6/14/2018 9:02:49 PM (GMT -5:00)
Related Content
- Trump approves financial aid for Hawaii lava damage
- Hawaii volcano sends more lava, sulfur gas into communities
- Scientist: Hawaii lava is magma stored from 1955
- 3 lava flows now reaching ocean off Hawaii
- Hawaii volcano eruption destroys 35 structures ... and the lava keeps flowing
- Hawaii residents could face acid rain after earthquakes and molten lava
- 17th fissure emitting steam and lava leads to more evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island
- Hawaii lava finally reaches the Pacific -- only to create another deadly danger
- Man defending Hawaii home from volcano is hit by flaming lava bomb
- Trump aide blasts Democrat running against Moore