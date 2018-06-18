Trump announces effort to create 'space force' branch of armed forces

President Donad Trump announced Monday he's directing Pentagon to create a 'space force' as an independent service branch.

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump said Monday morning.

Trump said he was directing the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to immediately begin the process of establishing a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces.

"We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force," Trump said. "Separate but equal. It is going to be something."