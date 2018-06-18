Clear

Trump announces effort to create 'space force' branch of armed forces

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space."

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:49 AM

President Donad Trump announced Monday he's directing Pentagon to create a 'space force' as an independent service branch.

Scroll for more content...

"When it comes to defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space," Trump said Monday morning.

Trump said he was directing the Department of Defense and the Pentagon to immediately begin the process of establishing a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces.

"We are going to have the Air Force, and we are going to have the Space Force," Trump said. "Separate but equal. It is going to be something."

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events