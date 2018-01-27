Trump administration wants to end ISS funding in 2025

The International Space Station could be grounded soon...This according to the American Technology online site "The Verge."

The news outlet obtained a draft of a proposed budget by the Trump Administration indicating the potential end to NASA funding the International Space Station, which could mean jobs lost right here in Huntsville.

The program will continue to receive funding by NASA through 2024. After that, the future of the 20 year International Space Station is up in the air. We’re talking about $3-4 Billion a year in funding possibly going away within the next 6 years.

The NASA Marshall Space Flight Center at Redstone Arsenal designs and assembles equipment for the International Space Station.

As NASA’s primary space station science command post, the payload operations team coordinates hundreds of scientific and commercial experiments on the station each year.

To date, the government has invested more than $87 Billion into the International Space Station.

The Trump administration, however, would like to see the research laboratory -- which test spacecraft and equipment used in missions to the moon and mars -- move away from government funding and into the private sector.

We reached out to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center for comment and they sent us the following statement:

"NASA and the International Space Station partnership is committed to full scientific and technical research on the orbiting laboratory, as it is the foundation on which we will extend human presence deeper into space. We will not comment on any leaked or pre-decisional documents prior to the release of the President’s FY19 budget, which is scheduled for February 12."

The budget will need to get passed by Congress before any changes to the program occurs.