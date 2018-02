Crews were busy Thursday morning cleaning south Memorial Parkway after a gravel truck overturned.

The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. on the Parkway at Hobbs Island Road. Police on the scene said the driver swerved and lost control of the truck.

No one was injured.

Crews set up cones to divert traffic around the spilled gravel.

Police said it will take several hours to clean up the area and pull the truck back upright.