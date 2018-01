A man lost his truck to a fire Wednesday morning at a Huntsville gas station.

Huntsville firefighters responded to the fire at the Fuel City on the corner of Whitesburg and Governors Drive around 6:00 a.m. and found the truck on fire.

The driver told police something shorted out in the dashboard and overheated, causing the fire. The man said he had water to put on the truck, but the water was frozen.

The truck was a total loss.